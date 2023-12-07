HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Christians around the world are preparing for Christmas, but people of the Jewish faith tonight will begin observing Hanukkah.

In today’s Mommy Matters, teach your child about Hanukkah and its importance.

Hanukkah is also known as the “festival of lights” and lasts for eight nights. It’s to celebrate a military victory against a ruler who tried to outlaw Judaism and impose pagan beliefs on the Jews.

After years of war, the Jews were able to reclaim their temple but found only one jar of lamp oil. Miraculously the oil lasted eight nights. So today Jewish people light candles on a branched candlestick called a menorah.

One candle is lit every night for eight nights while a blessing is read. Other traditions include exchanging gifts and eating foods fried in olive oil such as potato pancakes and jelly doughnuts. That’s also symbolic of the lamp oil.

So don’t forget to wish your Jewish friends a happy Hanukkah.