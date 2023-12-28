HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Christmas may have come and gone but now we’re in a week-long holiday called Kwanzaa. It’s based on African harvest celebrations and emerged as a secular holiday here in the U.S. in the 1960s.

So in today’s Mommy Matters, we’re looking at teaching your children about Kwanzaa.

It runs from December 26 to January 1, and it’s based on seven principles.

Day one is based on unity. It signifies the importance of family and community being united for a common goal.

Day two is self-determination. It encourages people to reflect on their personal goals.

Day three is about collective work. It encourages people to work together to achieve a goal such as cleaning up trash in a neighborhood.

Day four is called cooperative economics. It encourages people to shop from locally-owned and minority-owned businesses.

Day five represents purpose. It’s another reminder that people need to work together to achieve goals.

Day six is about creativity. People are encouraged to beautify their surroundings.

And day seven is about faith. It’s meant to inspire optimism for the new year ahead.