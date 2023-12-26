HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The gifts are unwrapped, underneath the Christmas tree is empty, and the kids are playing with their toys. But have they written thank you notes? Probably not.

Today is National Thank You Note Day. It’s a day to encourage everyone to take a moment to thank people for their gifts.

So, in today’s Mommy Matters we have five reasons why you should encourage your children to write thank you notes.

The act of writing a thank you note teaches children gratitude. It helps them appreciate what they received and what they already had.

Writing thank you notes also teaches children to respect others and appreciate how other people feel.

It teaches children proper social manners that they’ll use the rest of their lives.

Thank you notes also help children develop reading and writing skills. They have to put down the phones and tablets and put pen to paper.

And they can help kids express creativity. They have to think about what they want to say. And if your child is too young to write, encourage them to draw a picture as a thank you for the gift they received.