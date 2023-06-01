HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Temperatures are rising and many of us are spending more time outside with our families by the pool or the beach.

Registered Dietitian Sarah Hester from The Dairy Alliance shared some tips on how to keep kids healthy during the long summer hours and also celebrate National Dairy Month.

Ingredients

1 medium banana, frozen

1 cup frozen tropical fruit mix

½ cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1 cup milk

½ – 1 teaspoon ground ginger

2 large handfuls baby spinach or kale

Add all ingredients to a blender Blend on high for 30 seconds or until smooth.