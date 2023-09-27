(WGHP) — September is International Friendship Month. It’s devoted to celebrating friendships because, for many of us, friends are as important as family, but not everyone you meet deserves your friendship.

So how do you teach children to pick good friends? It might be easier to teach kids what a good friend “isn’t.” In today’s Mommy Matters, we turned to the blog “Hello Wonderful” to find out what a good friend doesn’t do.

A good friend doesn’t use or threaten violence against you or anyone else. That is a clear warning sign. You should walk away immediately. Don’t be bullied into having that person in your life.

A good friend doesn’t manipulate or try to control you. They won’t try to isolate you from anyone else. You are allowed to have multiple friends.

A good friend doesn’t build themselves up by putting others down. You’ve likely met this person before. They’ll tell you their house is bigger, their car is newer, and their clothes are nicer. They want you to feel small so they feel like a giant.

A good friend doesn’t break promises without a good reason. If they promised to go to the movies with you, they don’t ditch you for a better offer.

And teach your children a good friend doesn’t blame others or hide the truth. They admit when they’ve done something wrong and accept responsibility for their actions. They don’t try to shift the blame to you to avoid getting into trouble themselves.