HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — 61 years ago today, moviegoers first met iconic spy James Bond, 007, when the movie “Doctor No” had its world premiere.

Since then, October 5 has become “James Bond Day.”

Bond movies are generally not suitable for young children. Most of them are rated PG or PG-13, but for older children, counselors say James Bond can teach some important life lessons for older children.

Approach everything you do with confidence. You hopefully won’t find yourselves facing evil spies, but believing in yourself will help you regardless of the situation you face.

Stay cool and don’t panic. Take deep breaths, then calmly tackle the challenge ahead.

Never give up. It doesn’t matter whether he’s facing a gun, a shark, or a laser, Bond always fights on, and he always finishes what he starts. That’s a good lesson for everyone.

Hard work and smart work together will make you successful. Successful people will tell you they didn’t get lucky. They worked hard and worked smartly. Like James Bond, they were able to accomplish what they set out to achieve.

And finally, James Bond knew it before anyone, take advantage of those gadgets. Maybe you don’t have an exploding pen or a jetpack, but modern gadgets can make our lives easier. From Apple watches to robot vacuum machines – embrace the gadgets and don’t be afraid to try them out.