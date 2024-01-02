HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a new year, we’re trying to get back into the normal grove after the holidays, and your children may need a little extra push after winter break.

Today is National Motivation and Inspiration Day, so for today’s Mommy Matters, we’re looking at ways to motivate your child in the classroom.

These ideas come from the nonprofit group the Child Mind Institute.

Parents need to lead by example and get involved with school themselves. Question your children daily about what they learned in school. That shows them that you’re interested. And make sure you attend those parent-teacher conferences and after-school programs. If you’re involved, your children will be more likely to be involved too.

Make sure you’re using positive reinforcement with your children. Verbally praise them for finishing their homework. Give them a treat such as cookies or ice cream for learning all of their spelling words or finishing their math problems.

Reward their “effort” rather than “outcome.” If you have a child who struggles with math but you know they really studied for a test and tried their best, praise their hard work. Otherwise, they’ll be less likely to try hard in the future.

This is hard for a lot of parents but let your child make mistakes. It’s natural and a normal part of the learning process. The key is to make sure your children learn from their mistakes.

Help your kids see the big picture. They’re studying hard to get into college or to get a good job. Education will be important for the rest of their lives and can help determine how much money they’ll be able to earn. Psychologists say that can help put long-term goals into perspective and help children understand why effort now is so important.