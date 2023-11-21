HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If your child plays video games chances are they may have been offered in-app purchases as a way to upgrade their play.

But these micro transactions can lead to unwanted charges on your credit card and encourage gambling-like behavior in children. In today’s Mommy Matters, Mental Health Counselor Valerie Jones visited the FOX8 Morning News to talk about the potential problems and what parents can do.

If you are a Fortnite gamer in the U.S. who was charged for unwanted purchases, apply for a refund online at www.fortniterefund.com/file-a-claim.