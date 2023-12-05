HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re 20 days away from Christmas, and children are getting excited. They know Santa is bringing gifts and they’ll have time off from school to play.

And that can lead to temper tantrums, mood swings, and bad behavior from younger children. So in today’s Mommy Matters, we have five ways to help manage your child’s behavior during the holidays.

Try to stick to your child’s daily routine as much as possible. You’ll inevitably have special events and parties to go to, but a consistent schedule will help your holiday go smoother.

Keep bedtime at the normal hour. It’s tempting to let children stay up later when they’re out of school, but a consistent bedtime will help them get the rest they need. If you know there’s a night when your child will have to stay up late, build in nap time earlier in the day.

Set realistic expectations and rules. Before leaving for a family get-together, tell your children what you expect of them and how you expect them to behave. If they typically fight with a cousin, talk about ways to prevent that from happening.

Maintain proper nutrition. Don’t let the kids fill up on cookies and candy. They don’t need the sugar rush. Save the sweets until after dinner or offer them as rewards for good behavior.

And don’t forget school during the holidays. It’s a good time for students who are struggling to catch up. It’s also a good time to encourage reading.