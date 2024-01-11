HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Today is National Milk Day. Milk helps children develop healthy bones and teeth, and it’s an excellent source of calcium and vitamin D.

Some people love milk, but others don’t, so in today’s Mommy Matters, if your child isn’t a fan of milk, we’ve got five ways you can sneak dairy into your child’s diet so that they can still get the proper nutrition.

Substitute cheese for milk. You can get pre-packaged string cheese or buy a block of cheese and cut it into wedges. That makes an excellent snack.

Add cheese to your pasta dishes. It can be spaghetti with baked cheese on top or macaroni and cheese. Few children will turn that down.

If your kids don’t like milk, introduce them to yogurt. That’s another good source of calcium and vitamin D. Add a little fruit to improve the taste, or try frozen yogurt popsicles.

A great breakfast idea is to make a fruit smoothie. You can use yogurt and frozen fruit and blend it into a delicious treat.

Another idea is to make a sour cream and onion dip. Instead of chips, dip carrot sticks to keep the amount of calories down.

There’s a growing debate over whether children should drink cow’s milk or an alternative such as soy milk.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that parents shouldn’t use a milk alternative before a child is 12 months old.

After that, doctors say soy beverages are the only milk alternative that meets a child’s nutritional needs, but choose a brand that is unflavored and unsweetened to avoid added sugar.