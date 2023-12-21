HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow will find it hard to sleep Sunday night. They know Santa will be on his way, and that means moms and dad will be fighting to get their children to sleep. So in today’s Mommy Matters we have five ways you can make bedtime a little easier on Christmas Eve.

Start by waking the kids up early on Christmas Eve morning. Whatever time they’re allowed to wake up Christmas morning, make sure they get up the same time Christmas Eve morning. That will help adjust their body clocks, and it will help tire them out so they sleep better.

Keep the kids physically active during the day on Christmas Eve. Encourage active play. It’s a good time for family activities such as a bike ride or a walk. Keep the kids moving so they get tired.

Then in the evening, make it quiet time. Gather in the living room for a holiday movie. Put away the tablets and phones, be still, and be together.

Avoid sugary treats and drinks, especially closer to bedtime. Studies show that sugar affects sleep quality. Instead, try a glass of warm milk, herbal tea, or sugar-free cherry juice in the evening.

And give your children a bedtime countdown. Kids tend to lose track of time, but if you tell them bedtime is an hour away or a half hour away, that starts to help them prepare mentally for when it’s time to go to sleep.