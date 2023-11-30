HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The holiday season is here.

With the extra commitments and added stress, it’s easy to get off your daily routine but Registered Dietitian Sarah Hester with the Dairy Alliance shared some ideas for creating balance in today’s Mommy Matters.

Kefir Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup plain kefir

1 cup unsweetened pumpkin puree

3⁄4 cup ice cubes

1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey

1 tablespoon almond or cashew butter

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Cheddar Sriracha Greek Yogurt Dip

8 ounces Greek yogurt, strained style

3⁄4 cup grated sharp Cheddar cheese, 1⁄4 cup reserved

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon lime zest

1 teaspoon Sriracha sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

In a medium size mixing bowl combine Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup grated cheese and remaining ingredients and mix until well combined. Cover tightly and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to 12. Just before serving, top with remaining 1/4 cup of grated cheese.