HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re almost a month into the new school year and we know a lot of families are struggling to get the kids a good breakfast and out the door on time.

Rima Kleiner is a Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist with the North Carolina Egg Association. She explained why breakfast is so important in today’s Mommy Matters on the FOX8 Morning News.

1 Tbsp. olive oil

½ cup red bell pepper, diced

½ cup yellow onion, diced

½ cup zucchini, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped

12 large eggs

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9”x9” baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium skillet over medium heat, add the olive oil. Add bell pepper, onion and zucchini. Sauté until tender, then add garlic and spinach. Cook until wilted. Beat the egg in a bowl and add the vegetables, cheese, salt and pepper. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Bake 25-30 minutes, until fully set. Allow to cool. Cut into 7 strips, then down the middle to create 14 pieces. Serve and refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container up to 4 days. To freeze, place cooled frittata fingers in a freezer bag and lay flat until frozen. When ready to eat, microwave 60-90 seconds, or until warmed.

6 eggs

1 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. melted butter or vegetable oil

3/4 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. vanilla

Beat eggs, cheese, flour, oil, baking powder, salt and vanilla in a large bowl until blended. Heat lightly greased large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat until hot. Spoon 1/4 cup portion of batter (1 Tbsp. for silver dollar size) into skillet Cook until golden brown, turning once.

1 flour tortilla (6-inch)

1 EGG

1 Tbsp. shredded Mexican cheese blend

1 Tbsp. salsa

Line a 2-cup microwave-safe cereal bowl with a microwave-safe paper towel and press the tortilla into a bowl. Crack an egg into the center of the tortilla. Beat the egg gently with a fork until blended, being careful not to tear tortilla. Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds; stir and microwave again until egg is almost set, 15 to 30 seconds longer. Remove tortilla with paper towel liner from bowl to flat surface. Top the egg with cheese and salsa. Fold bottom of tortilla over egg, then fold in sides.

