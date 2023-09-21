HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re almost a month into the new school year and we know a lot of families are struggling to get the kids a good breakfast and out the door on time.
Rima Kleiner is a Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist with the North Carolina Egg Association. She explained why breakfast is so important in today’s Mommy Matters on the FOX8 Morning News.
Egg and Veggie Frittata Fingers
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ cup red bell pepper, diced
- ½ cup yellow onion, diced
- ½ cup zucchini, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped
- 12 large eggs
- 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9”x9” baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium skillet over medium heat, add the olive oil. Add bell pepper, onion and zucchini. Sauté until tender, then add garlic and spinach. Cook until wilted.
- Beat the egg in a bowl and add the vegetables, cheese, salt and pepper. Pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Bake 25-30 minutes, until fully set. Allow to cool. Cut into 7 strips, then down the middle to create 14 pieces. Serve and refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container up to 4 days.
- To freeze, place cooled frittata fingers in a freezer bag and lay flat until frozen. When ready to eat, microwave 60-90 seconds, or until warmed.
Protein-Packed Pancakes
- 6 eggs
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp. melted butter or vegetable oil
- 3/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- Beat eggs, cheese, flour, oil, baking powder, salt and vanilla in a large bowl until blended.
- Heat lightly greased large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium heat until hot.
- Spoon 1/4 cup portion of batter (1 Tbsp. for silver dollar size) into skillet
- Cook until golden brown, turning once.
Microwave Egg & Cheese Burrito
- 1 flour tortilla (6-inch)
- 1 EGG
- 1 Tbsp. shredded Mexican cheese blend
- 1 Tbsp. salsa
- Line a 2-cup microwave-safe cereal bowl with a microwave-safe paper towel and press the tortilla into a bowl. Crack an egg into the center of the tortilla.
- Beat the egg gently with a fork until blended, being careful not to tear tortilla.
- Microwave on HIGH 30 seconds; stir and microwave again until egg is almost set, 15 to 30 seconds longer.
- Remove tortilla with paper towel liner from bowl to flat surface.
- Top the egg with cheese and salsa. Fold bottom of tortilla over egg, then fold in sides.