HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The month of December will bring exciting events to the High Point Museum, and admission is always free.
In today’s Mommy Matters, Tamara Vaughan gave the FOX8 Morning News details about upcoming events.
by: Donna Hayes
Posted:
Updated:
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The month of December will bring exciting events to the High Point Museum, and admission is always free.
In today’s Mommy Matters, Tamara Vaughan gave the FOX8 Morning News details about upcoming events.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now