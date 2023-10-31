HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Children will be going door-to-door tonight hoping to score a big bucket of candy, but researchers at BabyCenter.com found 60% of popular candies on the market pose a choking hazard.

Those small “fun size” candies can easily get lodged into a small child’s throat. Here are the top candies that pose a choking hazard:

M&M’s

Reese’s Pieces

Skittles

Twizzlers

Gummy Bears

Blow Pops

Milk Duds

Whoppers

Jawbreakers

Tootsie Pops

Jolly Ranchers

Sour Patch Kids

Candy Corn

Parents are encouraged to check their child’s candy bag. If any of these candies are present, you should supervise your child.