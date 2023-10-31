HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Children will be going door-to-door tonight hoping to score a big bucket of candy, but researchers at BabyCenter.com found 60% of popular candies on the market pose a choking hazard.

Those small “fun size” candies can easily get lodged into a small child’s throat. Here are the top candies that pose a choking hazard:

  • M&M’s
  • Reese’s Pieces
  • Skittles
  • Twizzlers
  • Gummy Bears
  • Blow Pops
  • Milk Duds
  • Whoppers
  • Jawbreakers
  • Tootsie Pops
  • Jolly Ranchers
  • Sour Patch Kids
  • Candy Corn

Parents are encouraged to check their child’s candy bagIf any of these candies are present, you should supervise your child.