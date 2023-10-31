HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Children will be going door-to-door tonight hoping to score a big bucket of candy, but researchers at BabyCenter.com found 60% of popular candies on the market pose a choking hazard.
Those small “fun size” candies can easily get lodged into a small child’s throat. Here are the top candies that pose a choking hazard:
- M&M’s
- Reese’s Pieces
- Skittles
- Twizzlers
- Gummy Bears
- Blow Pops
- Milk Duds
- Whoppers
- Jawbreakers
- Tootsie Pops
- Jolly Ranchers
- Sour Patch Kids
- Candy Corn
Parents are encouraged to check their child’s candy bag. If any of these candies are present, you should supervise your child.