(WGHP) — When homicide numbers started ticking up across the nation in the years before and immediately following the pandemic, some experts pointed to national figures showing an overall decline in violence.

According to the FBI, the rate of violent crime offenses was slightly more than 758 per 100,000 people per year in 1991 with 1992 trailing closely behind. It’s a rate that bottomed out at 361 per 100,000 people per year in 2014 before rising to 398.5 in 2020.

Statistics like those are part of the reason some law enforcement professionals claimed, despite the increase in killings, the present-day violence isn’t as serious as it was in the 1990s.

Locally, however, some veteran officers say the opposite, and it largely comes down to the locations and nature of the offenses.

“I think it’s worse now,” Winston-Salem Police Department Assistant Chief Wilson Weaver said.

Weaver, who started with the department in 1984, said violence started becoming more frequent leading into the 1990s due to the crack cocaine epidemic.

“What we saw was the violence associated with the open-air drug markets,” Weaver said.

With people blatantly selling the drugs in hotspots throughout the city and so much money being made, some people looked to make profits without delivering on their end of the transaction.

“They were selling things that looked like drugs, what we call in our business counterfeit substances,” Weaver said. “So you may have someone who was selling what may have appeared to be rocks on the ground or those small stones you have in aquariums … and trying to pass those off as crack cocaine. And that would cause its own problems.”

As Weaver experienced, where there were drugs, firearms were seldom far away.

“As we were pulling into the area, there were so many people coming up trying to sell drugs to us. We kind of identified who all claimed that they were selling,” he said, of a special operation run within the department. “Then we’d come back in within a few minutes with uniformed officers, and we were able to pick up several guns that they had hidden.”

In 1991, there were 30 homicides in Winston-Salem. That rose to 41 in 1992, 43 in 1993 and peaked at 44 in 1994.

“They would shoot people on a fairly regular basis, whether that be people coming in to either try and take over a new territory, or they were people they didn’t feel right about, and gunfire would start,” Weaver said. “They’d get into an argument and go right to gunfire.”

The next year, in 1995, the number of homicides dropped to 24 in the city.

“We were able to have enough presence that people started to think twice about engaging in some type of gunfire then,” Weaver said.

Winston-Salem once again hit its high of 44 homicides in 2021.

“We could flood that area with people,” Weaver said, of combating the violence in the 1990s. “[Now] we don’t have those people to flood that area.”

The city of Greensboro experienced a similar jump in the 90s. Greensboro police say there were 35 homicides in 1991, 36 in 1995 and 35 again in 1997. In 2011, the city saw 41 homicides before 45 in 2017. Then there was an unwanted record in 2020 when records show there were 62 homicides in the city.

“They decide they’re going to retaliate against those people through gunfire, and we have no ability when to predict when that is going to occur,” Weaver said, adding many of today’s disputes are between people who’ve known each other for short periods of time with some originating on social media.

With vacancies throughout many of our departments, and violent offenders becoming more unpredictable, our local agencies are being forced to rely on technology and data to react to events and attempt to anticipate the unpredictable.

“We’re gaining that historical information about what’s occurring over the weekends to appropriately deploy our people so that we can try to address this as best we can,” Weaver said.

In High Point, the record number of homicides has been 20 for nearly 30 years. The city saw 20 homicides in 1994 then again in 1997. In 1999, however, the number dropped to five. From 2002 to 2016, High Point’s yearly number of homicides were in the single digits in 12 individual years. Still, in 2017, the homicide rate jumped up to 18 per year, and that’s where it stayed in 2018 and 2019. In 2021, the city once again hit 20 homicides.

Still, High Point police say their crime numbers are down.

It’s not solely about putting people in jail for things that they’ve done. It’s a partnership with the community,” said Captain Peter Abernethy, of the department’s investigations division.

Abernethy said several initiatives have helped curb violent crime in the city over the years.

“In 1997, High Point started the violent crimes task force,” he said, also detailing the department’s drug market initiative.

More recently, the department implemented what’s called “people, cars, guns and locations.”

“As long as we’re focusing on the right people, the right places and getting the guns off the street, we’re going to continue to drive crime down,” Abernethy said.

Our local departments continue to try to fill vacancies, while exploring new initiatives and prioritizing certain calls. The Winston-Salem Police Department, for example, is planning to change its deployment schedule in August with a focus on peak hours, which tend to be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Regardless of what our agencies change or lean on, all maintain the best way to get violent offenders off the streets lies in the truth and who’s willing to tell it.

“A party over on Waughtown Street. At least 30 people were there, and no one will give us the identity of the shooter,” Weaver said. “Even though it was one of their loved ones that was killed.”

As of June 18, there were 28 homicides in Greensboro compared to 19 by that date in 2022. As of June 23, there were five homicides in High Point in 2023 compared to the same time in 2022. There were 28 homicides in Winston-Salem as of June 18, compared to 20 during the same period in 2022.