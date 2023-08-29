GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina boasts a vibrant craft beer industry. With more than 400 breweries and brew pubs, there are a growing number of businesses that support them along the way.

Brad Jones has a closer look at Tap Hopper, a Greensboro company helping get those brews to customers who want to take home a beverage that’s Made in North Carolina.

Tap Hopper has had a lot of beer go down the line over the past few years, adding up to more than 30 million cans. Find out more by going to their website.