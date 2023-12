KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of small businesses in every community, and they can all teach us a lesson in how they operate.

Brad Jones had a chance to learn, along with some students, how one business turns out some tasty comfort food that’s Made in North Carolina.

You can find Maw Maw’s Chicken Pies online at www.mawmawschickenpies.com where they have a list of local stores that carry them or stop by and see them at 652 Gralin Street in Kernersville.