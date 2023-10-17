PFAFFTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — This time of year is perfect for planting, and if you’re adding plants around your house or garden, it’s always better to find something that’s native to the area.

In fact, this week is North Carolina Native Plants Week.

Native Plant Week is set aside to recognize almost four thousand plant species that are native to North Carolina. They not only look good, they also help support more than 350 species of resident and migratory birds. So keep that in mind when you’re looking to add some plants this fall.

That’s why Brad Jones stopped by Elderberry Creek Farm and Nursery where they specialize in plants that are truly Made in North Carolina.

Elderberry Creek Farm and Nursery is located at 4524 River Ridge Road in Pfafftown. They’re also on Facebook, where they share some great ideas on selecting and planting the best plants for your yard.