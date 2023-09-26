COLFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Agriculture is our state’s number one industry. While there are some large growing operations, the majority of them are much smaller, and those family farms often need help when it comes to marketing.

Brad Jones found they’re now getting some help from a local Farmers Market in showcasing the people behind products that are Made in North Carolina.

The Piedmont Triad Farmers Market is open 364 days a year, so stop by anytime at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax.

Also, check out their Facebook page, Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market. That’s where you’ll see all their featured farmers with a new one every Friday.