KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Good home cooking usually takes a lot of time and busy families will tell you that time is in short supply.

But there’s one meal the whole family will enjoy, and Brad Jones had a chance to meet the woman behind Maw Maw’s Chicken Pies – a great meal that’s Made in North Carolina.

They have a number of stores carrying their chicken pies. Just go to their website and you can find a list there, or you can order directly from their website. You can also stop by and see them at their store to pick up a few at 652 Gralin Street in Kernersville.