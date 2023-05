KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Every small business has a dedicated group of fans.

One company has a built-in advantage in their hometown because their name gets a lot of people talking.

Brad Jones found that K-Vegas Nuts is a snack that could only be Made in North Carolina.

If you want to pick some up, you’ll find K-Vegas Nuts at Lowe’s Foods stores, along with lots of local gift shops, breweries and ballparks.

They have a complete list on their website.