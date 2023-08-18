MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you ask any artist, they’ll probably tell you they find inspiration just about anywhere. But one man finds inspiration in the things that others bring to him.

Chris Poplin, based in Mocksville, is able to transform what might end up in the landfill into something beautiful.

“Most of the trees that I get come down in storms, and so these were trees that were going to come down anyway or they’re damaged,” Poplin said. “We’re able to do something unique with them, and it means that my material is constantly changing. I never know what I’m going to get.”

What may be even more of a surprise than how he gets his material is how he got into it in the first place.

“I worked in finance, actually worked at a bank for many years, and one day I finally got tired of wearing a suit and tie and wanted to be covered in wood chips, so I made the switch about four years ago,” Poplin said.

Being an artist, however, was always in the cards for him. Poplin grew up with people who encouraged his creativity.

“One side of my family are all in the trades, construction, and the other side are all artists,” Poplin said. “My grandfather is a glass blower—he was actually one of Roy’s Folks back in the day—and my grandmother’s a painter, so I always grew up in this world, the crafting world, with my grandparents.”

Poplin has a lot of shows lined up, including Southern Charm at the Farm in Clemmons.

Check his Facebook page for all the dates and details.