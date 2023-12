ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — Our state is turning into a hotbed for technology-related companies.

For years, they focused on the Research Triangle, but now they are locating in other communities and looking for homegrown talent.

Brad Jones visited a program at Elon University that’s creating a new generation of engineering talent, that’s Made in North Carolina.

Phoenix Racing is still looking for sponsors to get their car finished. You can contact them and follow their progress on Instagram @Elonfsae.