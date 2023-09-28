HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Race is a topic that can be hard to talk about with adults, let alone teenagers. One local nonprofit developed a program that makes it easier for teens to discuss race with one another.

The North Carolina for Community and Justice created a program in 2020 called STARR. It stands for Students Talking about Race and Racism. The birth of the program was in response to the murder of George Floyd. The goal was to give teens a safe space to talk about the issues of the world.

“One thing I consistently hear from students when we do programs like this is … ‘We never get to talk about these things,'” NCCJ Program Associate Tom Martinek said. “I think students come away feeling relieved and empowered because they’re having conversations about race in constructive and safe environments. That is really liberating for a lot of people that feel that they’re not supposed to talk about those things or if they talk about those things, it’s just going to create conflict or it’s just going to get people angry.”

During the two-day program, students are given small group activities and writing assignments that help start meaningful conversations about race. The students are also taken on tours of their community. This year, they toured historic areas of High Point and learned about the city’s role in the civil rights movement.

“We’re bringing together students from across the Triad … to have conversations and dialogue about race, learn about the historical roots of race, how it impacts our lives today, our schools, our communities and more importantly towards the end, information about how students can be activists and affect change and know that they are leaders and they have the power to make change … That doesn’t always have to happen from adults,” Martinek said.

By normalizing these conversations starting at a young age, the hope is to have a small part in molding our future.

The STARR program is open to high school students in the Triad. This year, all 24 students were able to participate in the program for free thanks to a grant from Foundation for a Healthy High Point.