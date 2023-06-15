BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A collection of trinkets, documents and stories passed down through generations has grown into a museum dedicated to Alamance County’s hidden Black history. Now, the new manager is trying to uncover more of that history and share it with everyone.

Hundreds of years of Alamance County stories fill the walls and display cases at the African American cultural arts and history center in Burlington. Seeking out and preserving Alamance County’s Black history was the late founder, Jane Sellars’ idea. She started in 2016.

“Her idea was to bring light to the contributions of African Americans in Alamance county and looking at things such as the black bottom, which was a business district back in the day, Richmond Hill, which was a very important neighborhood for African Americans, different people like Wyatt Outlaw, the holt brothers.” said James Shields, the center’s current manager.

James Shields just took over as manager of the center 8 months ago. He previously served for 20 years as the director of the Bonner Center for Community Service and Learning at Guilford College where he served as one of the lead guides for Underground Railroad tours conducted on the Guilford College campus. He also has experience conducting DEI training.

As manager, his goal now is to get more people of all backgrounds through the doors of the African American cultural arts and history center.

“It’s not just black history, it’s all of our history,” Shields said. “I also hope that when they come in and when they see the different exhibits and what not, that they leave with questions and then go back and ask mother, father, grandfather, where you there when this happened?”

Not every story you’ll find inside is one of hope and triumph. Some are stories of bigotry and violence, like the story of Wyatt Outlaw, a Black politician who encouraged other Black people to register to vote in the late 1800s. Because of his efforts to get more Black people civically engaged, he was kidnapped from his home and lynched by a mob of white men. It happened in front of the courthouse in Graham in 1870.

“We have to reconcile ourselves with our history. We can’t dumb it down, we can’t discard parts of it that make us feel uncomfortable. We have to embrace it, but we have to embrace it together.” Shields said.

Shields believes everybody learning these parts of America’s history can help us take the right steps in the future. The African American cultural arts and history center is located at 2381 corporation parkway in Burlington. They’re open Tuesday through Saturday.