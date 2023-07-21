WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem bookstore is doing more than just selling books. The staff at Bookmarks is helping their customers start meaningful conversations with their yearly “Book with Purpose” initiative.

The books they choose focus on hot-button issues that typically cause division in the community. Previous years’ focus has been on anti-racism and mental health. This year the theme focuses on immigration and identity in America. Getting the community to read a book together helps open readers up to different perspectives.

The “Book with Purpose” initiative started in 2020. The staff wanted to do something to calm the tensions felt across the country.

“With all of the tension and unrest coming out of COVID and that year, what’s a good book to help our community come together, have some difficult conversations that need to be had?” said Bookmarks Executive Director Jamie Rogers Southern

This year’s selection is a memoir by Jose Antonio Vargas called “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen.” The book is about Vargas’ journey to America from the Philippines as a child, the struggles he faced growing up trying to assimilate into American culture and his continued battle to get official citizenship status.

An ARPA grant helped fund copies of the book that Bookmarks has been distributing to schools and customers for free.

“The whole point of the program is to get as many people from as many different walks of life to read the book as possible and then hopefully they’ll have conversations at home, they’ll have conversations at work, they’ll have book club discussions, and everybody just getting them talking about the topic is the goal,” Rogers Southern said.

Vivian Perez Chandler is a Winston-Salem resident who decided to read this year’s Book with Purpose. She got a free copy from Bookmarks.

“It was very emotional reading the book. There were a lot of triggers, a lot of reminders of this is what we went through, this is how difficult it was. But I really loved reading the book because it made me feel seen,” Perez Chandler said.

Perez Chandler can relate to Vargas’ story because it closely resembles her own.

“I’m originally from Guatemala and similarly to Jose Antonio Vargas, I came at the age of 11, to the United States, flew in and leaving behind everything I knew, language, traditions, culture, everything,” she said.

Vivian’s story is just one of millions of migrants who went through or are going through the same journey. The rhetoric and harmful stereotypes surrounding immigrants in our country is one of the reasons the staff at Bookmarks chose this book.

“It really makes you feel like you are a part of the community when the topics that a lot of times people don’t want to talk about or shy away from are being talked about and discussed,” Perez Chandler said.

With each book, the store holds several events and community discussions. Perez Chandler attended one of the book club-style discussions with other members of the community after reading the book.

“Some of the comments individuals made while we were sitting there is they were disgusted to know, to hear what are some of the barriers and limitations of the laws. And they were like I cannot believe we do this,” she said.

In a world with so much division, Bookmarks is hoping to bring people together and create a more inclusive and informed community one book at a time.

You can still get this year’s Book with Purpose for free at Bookmarks. Hard copies are available in English, Spanish and a children’s edition. You can also get access to a free download of the audiobook. The author — Jose Antonio Vargas — will be in the triad in September for Bookmarks annual festival of books and authors.