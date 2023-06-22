GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women are on a mission to feed the hungry and help people in disenfranchised communities grow their own healthy foods.

The Peaceful Seeds of Warnersville community farm, located behind the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Greensboro, has been a source of food, comradery and healing for many.

Every week, volunteers get their hands dirty planting and harvesting food for the Warnersville community and beyond. The driving force behind this volunteer operation is an organization called Afro Agriculture.

“Afro Agriculture is a grassroots, environmental and agricultural organization who exposes disenfranchised communities to nature, arts and self-sufficiency,” Afro Agriculture Co-founder Nallah Muhammad said.

Muhammad founded Afro Agriculture with Ivori Schley in 2016. The two are both North Carolina A&T State University graduates. They had one main goal when they started the non-profit.

“Creating accessibility, especially for those who historically wouldn’t have been able to get this exposure. So it was our goal to just to get brown people and people in urban communities into nature,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad and Schley have split up to spread the roots of this organization. Muhammad manages the farm in Greensboro, while Schley manages another piece of land in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

The organization’s largest growth happened within the last couple of years when Muhammad stepped in to help revive the farm behind Prince of Peace Lutheran church. She helped make the land fertile again and started growing fresh fruits and vegetables. Volunteers who believe in the Afro Agriculture mission give their time every week to help sustain the farm.

“There’s something about having your hands in the dirt and just sharing this experience with others that is just so immensely grounding and makes you feel like you’re a part of something bigger than yourself,” said Haydyn Foulke, one of the volunteers.

All of the food grown on the farm is distributed between two places. Half of it goes to the People’s Market in Greensboro to be sold. The other half is left in what they call the freedom fridge.

It’s a refrigerator right behind the church that holds food harvested from the farm. It’s there for anyone in the community to come take what they need free of charge. People can also drop off food to donate. There are shelves next to the fridge that hold canned goods.

Muhammad says she knows the need for food is great because of how quickly the fridge is emptied after it is filled.

Although the focus of the organization is Black and brown people, the volunteers come from all different races and backgrounds.

“It’s about figuring out how we can redistribute resources back to communities that are historically under resourced,” Foulke said.

The diversity is something Muhammad welcomes, saying feeding the hungry is a community effort.

“If you are with the mission and you are down for the cause and want to help us get this collective work of humanity done, no matter who you are, no matter what you look like, no matter what your background is, we welcome you into this space,” Muhammad said.

Along with helping disenfranchised communities, volunteers end up taking home with them a few lessons in farming.

“I have my own home garden that I actually neglected for about a year or two … Once I started coming back here, I started to get into the whole zone … Before you knew it, I redid my whole garden,” said Trefena Welds, a volunteer.

You can volunteer with Afro Agriculture at the Peaceful Seeds Farm every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and select Saturdays each month.

The farm is located at 1100 Curtis street. No agriculture experience is necessary.

More info about volunteer opportunities can be found here.