GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro Chamber of Commerce program is helping boost minority and women-owned businesses.

Greensboro city leaders know getting an idea off the ground can be tough, especially for minority-owned businesses. It’s why they created a program through the Chamber of Commerce called Scale to Excel.

“The reality of it is, minority-owned businesses and often women-owned businesses don’t have the resources to even start sometimes on a sound foundation,” said Channelle James, Scale to Excel instructor

Rosa Melendez had a pretty good foundation when she started her business, Empanada Grill in Greensboro at the beginning of 2022. She enrolled in the Scale to Excel program to help the business grow and expand.

“The program has been great because it has allowed me to maintain a mindful eye on the business and all of the aspects of it and not just one specific area,” Melendez said.

The 7-month program gives minority and women entrepreneurs the tools they need to build their customer base and integrate into the community smoothly.

“We first start off with strategy, business strategy. Then we connect that strategy with financial decisions and has the business prepared itself financially to even be able to take other opportunities? Then we go into marketing, and we look at their customer and who is your customer?” James said.

Empanada Grill is just one of several Greensboro-based minority businesses that have gone through the program. While helping the businesses grow, the program also helps expose the community to different cultures. Melendez says she’s been able to introduce the Spanish pastry to lots of new people who had never tried them or heard of them before. Most of the recipes she uses are from her mother.

“It has allowed us to bring our ethnic group and present that to others who may have not been familiar,” Melendez said.

Bringing new cultures and more diversity to the Piedmont Triad while growing a successful business is a win-win for business owners and the city of Greensboro.

“The Scale to Excel program speaks to the fact that the community must invest in businesses if they want the community to grow and to be vibrant. And minority and women entrepreneurs deserve to be a part of that environment,” James said.

The Scale to Excel program is for any women-owned or minority-owned business owners who are looking to take an established business to the next level. More information can be found here.