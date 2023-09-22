GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– At the Greensboro-based Latino non-profit, Casa Azul, sharing is the key to understanding. Their mission is to build bridges between different communities through the arts.

“The word that I can think of right away in Spanish is hermandad which is sisterhood or brotherhood. Which also related to sharing, understanding and embracing and accepting more,” said Yolanda Ramos Miranda, the director of operations for Casa Azul.

The nonprofit was founded in 2011 with the goal of being a safe space for creatives and for people in the community to learn about, and experience Latino culture.

The name of the organization is inspired by the home of renowned artist Frida Kahlo. Kahlo and then husband, Diego Rivera had a home in Mexico City that they opened up to other Latino artists.

“Latino arts and culture has become mainstream everything from the salsa that you eat to the salsa that you dance. And we see that here in Guilford County and in Greensboro. So we know that there is an appreciation and a hunger for more of it,” said Martin Acevedo, the co-chair of the Casa Azul board. “We wanted Casa Azul of Greensboro to be that type of welcoming space for the production of art but also the sharing and education of art so Latinos and non-Latinos could really see the vibrancy and contribution of Latino arts and culture.”

Since its founding, Casa Azul has helped expose the Greensboro community and beyond to Latino culture through educational community events, dance classes, and art exhibits.

The latest is displayed at the African American Atelier in Greensboro. It’s called “Latitudes in Afro-Latinx Art.” The works highlight African influence in Latino art and culture. Each artist who contributed to the exhibit created works that show the parallels between African and Latino cultures, with the goal of reminding those who view the pieces of the shared history between different cultures.

“I think that this exhibit can really become that channel to really connect different ethnic groups that are residing here in Greensboro and in the region,” Ramos Miranda said. “One of the drivers of our mission is building bridges of understanding. Of understanding between the Latino community that is here and also what we call the mainstream community or other people of color communities as well.”

The Afro-Latinx exhibit is open to the public now through October 28th. You can see it at the African American Atelier located at 200 N Davie St #14, Greensboro