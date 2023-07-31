HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — When trying to lose weight, often the first thing many people think about is increasing cardiovascular exercise.

Certified personal trainer Deborah Stanton explains why strength training is more effective.

She is the owner of Moving Room Coaching in High Point.

Talking Points

First and foremost, it teaches your body to burn more calories on its own. When done properly, strength training boosts your metabolism, which is crucial for fat loss.

When you strength train, this type of training helps build muscle, which in turn boosts your metabolism. Having a fast metabolism makes it easier to burn calories during exercise and at rest. This also helps maintain fat loss.

Strength training also has a profound impact on various systems in the body. It builds not only muscles but also supports and protects vital organs, bones, and ligaments. This leads to increased stability and a reduced likelihood of injuries.

Strength training is also essential for overall health and longevity. It improves functional flexibility, stamina, endurance, mobility, and stability to your body as you age.