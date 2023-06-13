HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Food and Drug Administration proposed limits for the amount of lead in baby foods earlier this year.

The news alarmed many parents who feed their children cereals and mashed fruit and vegetables.

Dr. Hunter Slemp, a pediatrician at Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics – Westgate, discusses these baby food guidelines.

Talking points

Lead is naturally occurring and found throughout the environment and can be absorbed by plants, so trace amounts can be found in baby foods.

Parents can reduce lead exposure by offering a variety of foods (fruits, veggies, grain, lean meat) and washing fruits and vegetables before eating.

Avoid juice which can have high levels of lead and give a hit of sugar which kids do not need.