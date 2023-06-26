HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Celiac disease is caused by damage to the lining of the small intestine.

Dr. Girish Mishra, gastroenterology section chief at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and professor of gastroenterology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, explains the role gluten plays in the condition.

Talking Points

Celiac disease is a condition caused by damage to the lining of the small intestine. This damage comes from a reaction to eating gluten. This is a substance that is found in wheat, rye, barley, and possibly oats. It is also found in food made from these ingredients.

The disease can develop at any point in life, from infancy to late adulthood.

People who have a family member with celiac disease are at greater risk of developing the disease.

Women are affected more often than men.