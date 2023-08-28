HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Summer is a great time to get outdoors.
Dr. Michael Fitch, an emergency medicine physician at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, talked about what to do during activities to reduce the risk of injuries.
What are some essential safety items to pack on a hike or camping trip?
- A communication device such as a cell phone or a satellite communication device
- Remember that in remote areas, there is often limited or no cell coverage
- Water, shelter from the elements, light, food in case you are stranded
- Basic first aid kit tailored to your activities that can fit in a small Ziploc bag
What are some of the common injuries people can suffer when camping or hiking?
- Sprains and strains
- Burns
- Heat illness
- Bites and stings