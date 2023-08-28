HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Summer is a great time to get outdoors.

Dr. Michael Fitch, an emergency medicine physician at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, talked about what to do during activities to reduce the risk of injuries.

What are some essential safety items to pack on a hike or camping trip?

A communication device such as a cell phone or a satellite communication device

Remember that in remote areas, there is often limited or no cell coverage

Water, shelter from the elements, light, food in case you are stranded

Basic first aid kit tailored to your activities that can fit in a small Ziploc bag

What are some of the common injuries people can suffer when camping or hiking?

Sprains and strains

Burns

Heat illness

Bites and stings