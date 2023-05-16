HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Anyone can have a stroke.

Acting quickly when you notice symptoms can give doctors the best chance at preventing long-term damage.

Dr. Amy Guzik, a neurologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and an associate professor of Neurology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, discusses signs you might notice in yourself or a loved one.

What are some of the signs and symptoms of a stroke?

Stroke is the sudden death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen when blood flow to the brain is blocked or damaged

Remember “BE FAST:”

Balance loss

Eyesight changes

Face drooping

Arm or leg weakness

Speech difficulty

Time to call 911

A stroke can happen to anyone at any age and getting fast, expert treatment is critical

The Southeast is often called the “Stroke Belt.” Unfortunately, there are some genetic risk factors people cannot change, but we can do some things to help prevent a stroke.

Stop smoking

Limit alcohol

Exercise regularly

Eat a healthy diet

Control blood pressure and diabetes

Treat heart disease

For more information, visit Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist online.