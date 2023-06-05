HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — May is National Trauma Awareness Month.

Hospitals see more trauma-related injuries in warm weather months.

Dr. Martin Avery, a trauma surgeon at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and assistant professor of trauma surgery at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, offers ways to prevent them.

Talking Points:

During the summer months, we see a lot more trauma-related injuries from motor vehicle crashes, interpersonal violence, and accidents related to outdoor activities.

As we enter the summer months, we want to draw attention to the potential for trauma as well as efforts in our community for injury prevention.

There are many interventions planned for our communities to address the most common mechanisms of injury. These interventions range from afterschool activities, community and faith-based initiatives, and community non-profit collaboration with hospital and law enforcement initiatives

This year, nationally, the focus this month is primarily on road safety. Specifically, injury prevention efforts are focused on impaired driving, distracted driving and the use of appropriate seatbelts and safety restraints for all ages.

Out of all crashes locally, about 20% involve impairment.

Though we are focusing on primarily road safety this month, there are also collaborative efforts between the city and county and our hospital in developing a Hospital-based violent injury prevention initiative to help tackle injuries and death due to interpersonal violence.

There are car seat installation assistance and education for parents offered throughout the community

A lot of car seats are improperly installed, and parents are unsure of the potential resources available to them for proper restraint devices.

The care for traumatically injured patients ranges from falls and farm or work accidents to interpersonal violence and gang violence.

Our goal with this month is to draw attention to the various mechanisms of injury and what many in the community are doing to help decrease these events.