HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Centers for Disease Control has just approved a new drug to fight a common respiratory virus in children known as RSV.

It’s a one-time shot that can help a child’s immune system fight the virus. It will be ready for this fall, and it will be covered by insurance.

FOX8’s Cindy Farmer spoke with Doctor Michael Mitchell, the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

She asked him how bad RSV was in the Fall, to get an idea of how much this could impact.