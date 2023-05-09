HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Many women are so busy taking care of everyone else that they sometimes forget to take care of themselves.
National Women’s Check-Up Day (May 8, 2023) is a reminder for women to check in with their doctors and get routine health checks.
Dr. Elizabeth Crawford helps women take control of their health at Cone Health’s Lebauer Health Care at Green Valley in Greensboro.
Talking points
Why are regular, routine health checks important?
- Blood pressure check
- Health screenings
- Personal/family risk
Is once a year typically enough for most people?
- Depends on existing health conditions
- Age is also a factor
What will you have to do separately?
- Mammogram
- Colon cancer screening
Women have different symptoms than men.