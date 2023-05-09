HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Many women are so busy taking care of everyone else that they sometimes forget to take care of themselves.

National Women’s Check-Up Day (May 8, 2023) is a reminder for women to check in with their doctors and get routine health checks.

Dr. Elizabeth Crawford helps women take control of their health at Cone Health’s Lebauer Health Care at Green Valley in Greensboro.

Talking points

Why are regular, routine health checks important?

Blood pressure check

Health screenings

Personal/family risk

Is once a year typically enough for most people?

Depends on existing health conditions

Age is also a factor

What will you have to do separately?

Mammogram

Colon cancer screening

Women have different symptoms than men.