HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Statistics from the National Breast Cancer Foundation show there are nearly 4 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

On average every two minutes, another woman in the U.S. is diagnosed. Dr. Stacy Wentworth, the Medical Director of Cancer Survivorship for Levine Cancer at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, joined us on the FOX8 Morning News for House Call.

She told us the earlier the cancer is detected, the better the chance of survival.