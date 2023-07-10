HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — When it comes to exercise, staying consistent is the key to staying in shape.

Sometimes life gets in the way.

Deborah Stanton, certified personal trainer and owner of Moving Room Coaching in High Point, explains what happens when you stop your fitness routine and offers motivation to restart it.

Talking Points

A consistent exercise routine is great for your heart health and increases strength and mobility. Taking weeks or months off can reverse many of those benefits. Rest days are definitely important. How much time off is too much time off?

To understand “losing fitness” let’s look at how activity and being sedentary affects your cardiovascular system and muscle strength.

Regular exercise oxygenates your tissues and shuttles nutrients throughout your body. Your body is also busy adapting to the stimulus so that you can build muscle, repair, and get stronger!

When you take too long of a break between your regular routines – think 12-15 days – you will begin to lose cardiovascular endurance first.

In addition, you will lose:

the volume of blood plasma circulating in your body

The total amount of blood the heart pumps every minute

The amount of oxygenated blood available to muscles and other cells

What makes all of this worse is when you return to the gym, your workouts will FEEL harder (labored breathing, higher heart rate) Because your body is working harder because you are now less conditioned.

For weight lifting the decline is slower. For most of us it depends on age, genetics, lifestyle, diet and prior level of fitness.

Studies show that older adults lose fitness at nearly twice as fast as 20- to 30-year-olds.