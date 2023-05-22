HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Your weight plays a key role in your overall health.
Macie Dieckman, a registered dietitian with Novant Health Oncology Nutrition Services, shares strategies for maintaining a healthy weight.
Talking Points
- Reduce added sugar and saturated fat intake
- Add fruits, vegetables, omega-3-rich fats, and whole grains
- Try cooking at home more
- There are 3 macronutrients – carbohydrate, protein, and fat – whether you need to count them or not depends on your goals
- If you are trying to build muscle, counting your protein intake to make sure you’re meeting targets could be helpful
- Counting causes increased stress or anxiety around food for some, however
- Focus on what the meal looks like as a whole (a balance of protein, healthy fats, and whole grains is ideal)
- Body image is highly personal, but building confidence in your current self and ability, no matter what your body type, is key to changing habits
- How you fuel your body impacts your energy levels and mood
- Energy and mood impact your motivation to improve other aspects of your life
Diet culture would have us believe that we can go on x diet, lose weight, and then we are done. In reality, sustainable change that impacts your daily life long-term is what helps people reach their goals and stay there.