HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Your weight plays a key role in your overall health.

Macie Dieckman, a registered dietitian with Novant Health Oncology Nutrition Services, shares strategies for maintaining a healthy weight.

Talking Points

Reduce added sugar and saturated fat intake

Add fruits, vegetables, omega-3-rich fats, and whole grains

Try cooking at home more

There are 3 macronutrients – carbohydrate, protein, and fat – whether you need to count them or not depends on your goals

If you are trying to build muscle, counting your protein intake to make sure you’re meeting targets could be helpful

Counting causes increased stress or anxiety around food for some, however

Focus on what the meal looks like as a whole (a balance of protein, healthy fats, and whole grains is ideal)

Body image is highly personal, but building confidence in your current self and ability, no matter what your body type, is key to changing habits

How you fuel your body impacts your energy levels and mood

Energy and mood impact your motivation to improve other aspects of your life

Diet culture would have us believe that we can go on x diet, lose weight, and then we are done. In reality, sustainable change that impacts your daily life long-term is what helps people reach their goals and stay there.