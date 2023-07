HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States.

Dr. Christopher Miles, a family medicine physician at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, talks about steps men should take to stay heart healthy.

5 Heart Healthy Tips:

Count your steps and increase physical activity

Watch salt intake

Limit saturated fat (found in meat, butter, heavy cream and cheese)

Be mindful of alcohol intake

Know your family history and get screened