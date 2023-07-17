HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Summer temperatures can be dangerous.

Dr. Michael Fitch, emergency medicine physician at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, offers suggestions on how to stay safe during the hottest months.

Talking Points:

Heat safety

Dress for the Heat

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella.

Drink Water

Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol or large amounts of sugar. These actually cause you to lose more body fluid. Also, avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.

Eat Small Meals and Eat More Often

Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.

Slow Down

Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 am.

Stay Indoors When Possible

If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air. Taking a cool shower or bath, or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.

Be a Good Neighbor

During heat waves, check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle and be aware of heat watches and warnings

What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?

Heat Exhaustion:

Nausea

Fatigue Dizziness

Weakness

Rapid Pulse

To treat – seek shade, drink cool fluids and rest

Heat Stroke

Seizures

Agitation

Confusion

Slurred Speech

Loss of Consciousness

Remember only some of these symptoms may be present

Altered Mental Status is the primary sign of heat stroke

To treat – Call 911 and immerse or douse in cold water