HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Summer temperatures can be dangerous.
Dr. Michael Fitch, emergency medicine physician at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, offers suggestions on how to stay safe during the hottest months.
Talking Points:
Heat safety
Dress for the Heat
Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun’s energy. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella.
Drink Water
Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol or large amounts of sugar. These actually cause you to lose more body fluid. Also, avoid very cold drinks, because they can cause stomach cramps.
Eat Small Meals and Eat More Often
Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.
Slow Down
Avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 am.
Stay Indoors When Possible
If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine. Remember that electric fans do not cool, they simply circulate the air. Taking a cool shower or bath, or moving to an air-conditioned place is a much better way to cool off.
Be a Good Neighbor
During heat waves, check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.
Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle and be aware of heat watches and warnings
What is the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke?
Heat Exhaustion:
- Nausea
- Fatigue Dizziness
- Weakness
- Rapid Pulse
- To treat – seek shade, drink cool fluids and rest
Heat Stroke
- Seizures
- Agitation
- Confusion
- Slurred Speech
- Loss of Consciousness
- Remember only some of these symptoms may be present
- Altered Mental Status is the primary sign of heat stroke
- To treat – Call 911 and immerse or douse in cold water