HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone that also affects bone mass, muscle mass and strength.
Dr. Christopher Miles with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has more in today’s House Call.
by: Donna Hayes
Posted:
Updated:
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone that also affects bone mass, muscle mass and strength.
Dr. Christopher Miles with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has more in today’s House Call.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now