HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re days away from Halloween.

We have pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and haunted attractions galore to help get you into the fall spirit.

Whether you’re looking for a good fright or just looking to take in the autumn colors, fall is big business in North Carolina.

Horticulture Agent Taylor Jones takes Grow Like A Pro on the road this week to look at “agritainment.”