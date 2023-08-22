GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Your parents and grandparents may have had big gardens in the backyard, but if you live in an apartment or a smaller home, you may not have the space.

You can still have a garden, and Taylor Jones, a Horticulture Agent with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension visited the FOX8 Studios this morning to tell us about vertical gardening.

Benefits of vertical gardening:

Maximum use of space

Foliage and fruit off the ground

Pest problems noticed sooner

More leaf surface exposed to the sun

Easier on your back

Best plants for vertical gardening:

Cherry tomatoes

Cucumbers & Squash

Green Beans

Peas

Melons

You can reach Taylor Jones at the Guilford County Cooperative Extension in Greensboro, and you can go to guilfordgardenanswers.org for more information.