HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — August is traditionally one of the hottest months of the year here in North Carolina, and the heat not only affects you, but it also affects your garden.

Taylor Jones is a Horticulture Agent with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension. He visited the FOX8 Studios this morning to help us grow like a pro.

Signs of heat stress:

Rolling and cupping of leaves

Dried leaf margins

Flower and/or fruit drop

Sunscaling of fruits and melons

Prevent heat stress:

Provide temporary shade

Water early or late in the day

Don’t apply fertilizer

Apply mulch

Pull the weeds so they don’t compete for water

You can reach Taylor at the Guilford County Cooperative Extension in Greensboro, and you can go to guilfordgardenanswers.org for more information.