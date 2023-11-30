HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The gardening season is winding down for the winter, but now is a good time to collect seeds for next spring.
Horticulture Agent Taylor Jones shows us how in this week’s Grow Like A Pro.
by: Donna Hayes
Posted:
Updated:
