(WGHP) — If you’re looking for a plant that doesn’t need a lot of sunshine or a lot of care, then consider planting Hostas.

They work well in landscaping, and they have a variety of colors and leaf shapes. Horticulture Agent Taylor Jones has more about Hostas in this week’s Grow Like A Pro from the Greensboro Arboretum.

You can learn more about Hostas by contacting Taylor at the North Carolina Cooperative Extension in Guilford County, and check out the website at www.guilfordgardenanswers.org.

We help you Grow Like A Pro every Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. here on FOX8.