HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re just days away from Halloween.

It’s the time of year when black cats, wolves, bats, ravens and spiders rule, but you don’t have to be afraid.

In fact, spiders can be quite beneficial in your garden. Horticulture Agent Taylor Jones shows us how spiders can help you Grow Like A Pro.

www.guilfordgardenanswers.org